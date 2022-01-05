Man wraps a warm cloth around a cute raven as it's too cold and snowy. Watch

The videos that show humans being kind towards animals and birds are always heartwarming to watch. This video shows how a raven had made its way to a bonfire that a man had arranged during a very cold, snowy season which is quite evident in the background.

As the raven came and sat near the bonfire, the man noticed that the bird was not warm enough for the weather. The video starts at this point as the man wraps a little, warm cloth around the sweet bird in hopes that it will be warm enough to combat the weather now.

The bird also looks quite snuggly and happy with what just happened and basks in the warmth of the cloth that the man just wrapped it in. The video was shot somewhere in Russia and the cute raven looks no less adorable than a Russian grandma or ‘babushka’. The man and the bird can be seen posing for the camera by the end of the video.

Watch it here:

What are your thoughts on the video?