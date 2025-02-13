Man’s gesture of gifting flowers on third date backfires as woman calls it ‘generic’: ‘Treat me like queen’

As Valentine's Week is around the corner, grand romantic gestures are dominating social media. In the flood of sweet romantic stories, a young man’s simple act of gifting flowers sparked an unexpected reaction—and an even bigger online debate. A Reddit user in his early 20s recently shared screenshots of a conversation with his date, who seemed unimpressed by his thoughtful gesture. Many in the comments section called the woman dellusional. (Representational Image/Pexel)

The chat, which quickly went viral, begins on a sweet note, with the woman saying, “Hey! I had a really good time tonight! :)” But things took a turn when she added, “I just have something to say… Please don’t take this the wrong way!”

The man, understandably curious, asked what was wrong, only to be met with: “Did you seriously only get me flowers or is there another surprise or something?”

Her disappointment escalated as she continued: “That’s like the most generic ‘female’ gift possible lol. Most girls don’t care for them outside the movies.” The man, confused, responded, “I also got dinner??? It was fun. I’m confused.” But the woman wasn’t having it, clarifying, “Lmao dinner was an activity, flowers are a gift… I’m not complaining about the activity of the evening, I’m complaining about the gift.”

As the conversation unfolded, she argued that she “deserved better” and that no other guy had treated her this way. The man, seemingly fed up, ended things with the now-iconic reply: “You don’t deserve better, you deserve the streets. Good luck in the future, we’re done.”

The woman wrote, “I shouldn't settle for a man who won't treat me like the queen I am”

Take a look at the post:

The post blew up on Reddit, with users divided. Some defended the man, saying flowers are a classic romantic gift, while others felt the woman had a point about effort and personalisation.

One user commented, “Imagine someone taking you out for a nice dinner and surprising you with flowers, and your first thought is ‘That’s it?’ Wild.”

Another wrote, “What is making these people so delusional.”

A third wrote, “How did she think you would respond? Cuz her energy was so bubbly at first, like, how does this go in her head?”

