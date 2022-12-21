Home / Trending / Man's reaction to strangers taking pics with his car goes viral with over 35 million views. Watch

Man's reaction to strangers taking pics with his car goes viral with over 35 million views. Watch

trending
Published on Dec 21, 2022 04:58 PM IST

The viral video that showcases a man's sweet reaction to strangers taking pictures with his car was shared on Instagram.

The man's sweet gesture towards the strangers clicking pictures with his car has melted netizens' hearts. (Instagram/@_anshubatra_)
The man's sweet gesture towards the strangers clicking pictures with his car has melted netizens' hearts. (Instagram/@_anshubatra_)
ByArfa Javaid

A man is receiving much praise from social media users after a video of him interacting with two strangers who were clicking pictures with his car went crazy viral on the internet. The now-viral video opens with CCTV footage showing two strangers admiring a black-coloured car from a distance. As the video progresses, the owner, who was watching them through security cameras, gives one of them his car key instead of lashing them out or turning them away. Towards the end, one of them can be seen filming the other getting out of the car in style.

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @_anshubatra_ with a heart and teary-eyed emoticon. And the owner's sweet gesture is winning people's hearts left, right and centre.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 3, the video has raked up more than 35.5 million views and 4.8 million likes. The share has also invited numerous comments.

Here's what Instagram users are posting in the video's comments section:

"Respect," posted an individual with a heart emoticon. "Big man with a big heart," shared another. "Goosebumps," expressed a third. "Hats off to this car owner," commented a fourth. Many also dropped love-struck and fire emojis in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video instagram + 1 more
its viral viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out