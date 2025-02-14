Meet ‘Super Skater’ and ‘Human Calculator Kid’, Indian teens shattering limits with Guinness World Record titles

Two teens from India have captivated the world with their incredible prowess in education and athletics. While one of them bagged a Guinness World Record title by showing her skating skills, the other did that by answering complex math problems faster than a man inputting them into a calculator. They’re 18-year-old "Super Skater" Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma and 14-year-old "Human Calculator Kid" Aaryan Shukla. People are in awe of the ‘Super Skater’ and ‘Human Calculator Kid’ who bagged Guinness World Record titles. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to announce the teens' achievements and share videos of their incredible feats.

The "Super Skater”

Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma bagged the record for “Fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 m.” She completed the feat in 9.59 seconds. This, however, is not her first record. According to GWR, she has been breaking records since 2015, when she was just 11.

Why attempt so many records?

“Every citizen of civilized society should be made aware of the fact that a girl child is as important as a boy child,” Sharma expressed in an interview. Being a campaigner for the Save a Girl Child humanitarian project, she uses her world records to promote the organisation.

In the recent video shared by GWR, she is seen completing her 9.59-second feat.

The “Human Calculator Kid”

14-year-old Aaryan Shukla, a maths prodigy from Maharashtra, captivated the audience by setting the record for the "fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers." He attempted the feat on the sets of the Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record. According to GWR, the teen achieved not one but six records in just a day.

Aaryan Shukla's practice routine:

Later, Shukla revealed his daily routine, which helped him etch his name on the pages of Guinness World Records.

“Daily practice is one of the important aspects to prepare for competitions, […] so I practise for about five or six hours daily,” Shukla said. “Sahaja Yoga meditation helps me to keep calm and focused,” he added.

Besides creating world records, the teen “enjoys reading books, particularly adventure and mystery genres, playing video games and cricket.”

Here’s a video of his feat:

Social media users were in awe of the teens who created the world records. While many reacted with clapping emoticons on GWR's Instagram posts, others wrote "congratulations."