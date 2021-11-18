Meghan Markle tells Ellen DeGeneres about old car she drove during audition days

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently spoke to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and shared stories about her audition days. A clip of the interview was posted on social media recently and has since been collection various reactions from netizens.

In the video, Meghan reminisces about the times when she would come for auditions at the Warner Brothers site over the years. It is the same place where The Ellen Show is shot.

"You used to come to this lot to audition all the time," asks Ellen DeGeneres during the interview.

Sharing a funny anecdote, Meghan mentions the car she drove during that time. The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry since 2018, explained that she had a "very, very old" Ford Explorer Sport that she used in order to get herself from one audition to the other. She also hilariously shares how she would get inside the car since its doors wouldn’t open.

Since being posted around 18 hours ago, this IGTV video has garnered a whopping 2.3 million views and prompted several reactions.

"So excited to watch this!" said an Instagram user. "This was refreshing seeing her smile," said another. "Still down to earth," commented a third.

