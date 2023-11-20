Men open ‘5-star restaurant’ inside Mumbai local train. Watch

Two Instagram influencers came up with such a stunt that has left people both baffled and amused. Aryan Kataria and Sarthak Sachdeva opened a ‘5-star restaurant’ in a coach of a Mumbai local train. It is not just their out-of-the-box stunt, but also the name of the dishes they serve that will leave you chuckling too. The image shows two people eating inside a train. (Instagram/@katariaaryann)

“Where shall we open our next restaurant,” reads the caption shared along with a video that shows Kataria and Sachdeva’s unusual adventure. The clip opens to show them distributing flyers to inform people that they are going to open a restaurant inside a train coach.

On D-day, they dress up and enter a coach with food. They place a makeshift table and serve two passengers. The influencers even say how their dishes are ‘ajeebo garib [weird]’. The video ends with them having a wholesome conversation with the commuters.

Take a look at this video of the ‘restaurant’ in a local train:

The post was shared five days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and counting. The share has also collected tons of likes and comments.

How did Instagram users react?

“On the day I miss the train,” joked an Instagram user. “Bro offended the Western Railway, the BMC, the FSSAI and Gordon Ramsay simultaneously,” added another. “Kya Delhi Metro may aisa kar sakte hai [Can we do this in Delhi Metro],” commented a third. “Do this on a Monday at 8 at Dadar station,” wrote a fourth, referencing how Mumbai local trains are usually very crowded.