Michigan student graduates with 10-day-old baby tucked in graduation gown

A Ferris State University student received an early graduation present when she gave birth to her daughter a week before she was supposed to receive her diploma. Grace Szymchack had intended to attend her commencement on December 15 and then have a cesarean section on December 18. However, her daughter decided to arrive early and watch her mother graduate. Grace Szymchack with her daughter. (Instagram/@Ferris State University )

"Annabelle decided to come early on December 6. But I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class. So I just brought her to graduation with me," Szymchack told Ferris State University.

Szymchack obtained her bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude, with her 10-day-old child tucked inside her graduation gown, as her husband, Caleb, and the rest of her family cheered her on.

The university even shared a picture of Szymchack along with her newborn on Instagram.

