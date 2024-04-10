 Momo shop offers ₹25,000 salary for helper: ‘Better package than college’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Momo shop offers 25,000 salary for helper: ‘Better package than college’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 10, 2024 08:17 AM IST

“Reality that no one shows,” wrote an X user while reacting to a momo shop offering ₹25,000 for the position of a helper.

A poster outside a momo shop has gone viral and created chatter among netizens on X. Why? It is a job posting by the shop looking for a new employee. What has left people surprised is the salary offered. It is 25,000.

An X user posted this image that shows a momo shop’s offer of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 salary for a helper. (X/@puttuboy25)
An X user posted this image that shows a momo shop’s offer of 25,000 salary for a helper. (X/@puttuboy25)

“Damn, this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days,” an X user wrote and shared a picture of the shop. The image shows the job posting of the momo shop.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read: Mumbai woman with 4 LPA salary seeks groom who earns 'at least 1 crore, is surgeon or CA'

Written in Hindi, when translated to English, the job posting reads, “One helper-cum-maker required. Salary - 25,000”. The photo also shows a part of the shop showing various containers on a slab.

Take a look at the entire momo shop-related post here:

The post was shared two days ago, on April 8. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 88,000 views. The tweet has further collected close to 200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also took the route of hilarity while dropping their reactions.

What did X users say about this momo shop’s job posting?

“Reality that no one shows,” wrote an X user.

“Applying right now,” added another.

Also Read: Company decreases software engineer’s salary offer by $1000 before final interview, calls it a 'slight change'

“Engineer salary will increase with time. Here, it won’t,” pointed out a third.

“Money + free momos to eat daily,” joked a fourth.

“Average college salary will increase considerably over a period of time, this won't,” expressed a fifth.

“India wants to know… where is it located?” asked a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this momo shop's job posting? Did it take you by surprise, too?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Momo shop offers 25,000 salary for helper: ‘Better package than college’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On