Momo shop offers 25,000 salary for helper: ‘Better package than college’

A poster outside a momo shop has gone viral and created chatter among netizens on X. Why? It is a job posting by the shop looking for a new employee. What has left people surprised is the salary offered. It is ₹25,000. An X user posted this image that shows a momo shop’s offer of ₹ 25,000 salary for a helper. (X/@puttuboy25)

“Damn, this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days,” an X user wrote and shared a picture of the shop. The image shows the job posting of the momo shop.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Written in Hindi, when translated to English, the job posting reads, “One helper-cum-maker required. Salary - ₹25,000”. The photo also shows a part of the shop showing various containers on a slab.

Take a look at the entire momo shop-related post here:

The post was shared two days ago, on April 8. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 88,000 views. The tweet has further collected close to 200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. A few also took the route of hilarity while dropping their reactions.

What did X users say about this momo shop’s job posting?

“Reality that no one shows,” wrote an X user.

“Applying right now,” added another.

“Engineer salary will increase with time. Here, it won’t,” pointed out a third.

“Money + free momos to eat daily,” joked a fourth.

“Average college salary will increase considerably over a period of time, this won't,” expressed a fifth.

“India wants to know… where is it located?” asked a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this momo shop's job posting? Did it take you by surprise, too?