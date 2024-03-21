Company decreases software engineer’s salary offer by $1000 before final interview, calls it a 'slight change'

A Reddit user's post about a decrease in the salary offered by a company just before the final round of the interview has created chatter among netizens. While many suggested how the Reddit user could handle the situation professionally, some also took the route of hilarity and asked the user to take "petty revenge" on the company. A Reddit user said that the company initially offered a salary of $4000 but later decreased it by $1000 just before the final interview (Representational image). (Unsplash/@mkvandergriff)

"Making it to the final round of interviews and receiving this message," the Reddit user wrote. "To be clear, this is the position of a Senior QA Engineer, and the original offer was starting at $4000 and up to $5000 per month. 'Slight change'?!" the user added. The post is complete with a screenshot of the email.

“I wanted to let you know that there has been a slight change in the Job Description. For us to be on the same page, I wanted you to know that the salary is up to 3000 USD/month going forward,” reads a part of the email.

Take a look at this entire post here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected more than 1,500 upvotes. The share has further accumulated over 1,000 comments.

What did Reddit users say about this job posting?

"My first agency job, they negotiated me down from 50k to 48k+ guaranteed 2k bonus a year, and I took it. I never saw that bonus once in the three years I was there. I was 19, though, and it was a good experience. I've worked at much better places since then," posted a Reddit user.

"Email back, 'Just so we're straight, you are offering up to 3000 on top of the 5000 you've already offered?'" suggested another.

"The old bait-and-switch and hoping you are one of those sunk-cost people. You could waste their time pretending you'll accept the job and call in sick daily. If they catch on and get mad, say there has been a slight change in commitment," joined a third.

"'Thank you for the update. Can you please provide a copy of the new job description and what changes were made to warrant lowering the salary?' Or 'Absolutely, sounds great. I am happy to start on April 1.' April 1...April Fool!" joked a fourth.

"100% that's a bait and switch, OP. They did that on purpose, I guarantee. They want a qualified candidate, but they also want a doormat who won't baulk at future mistreatment," wrote a fifth.