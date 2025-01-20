MP: Traffic cop shoves, kicks man for standing too close to Governor's convoy. Video

In a disturbing and shocking incident, a traffic police officer in Bhopal was caught on camera brutally assaulting a man for standing too close to the Governor’s convoy. The viral video, which has since spread widely on social media, shows the officer rushing up to the man, shoving him to the ground, and then kicking and slapping him in full public view. A traffic cop in MP was filmed assaulting a man near the Governor's convoy. (X/@HateDetectors)

The scene of the assault

The altercation took place at the Anand Nagar intersection, where Governor Mangubhai Patel’s convoy was passing through. The man, who was standing near the convoy, became the target of the officer’s aggression. There appeared to be no provocation on the part of the man, yet the officer took immediate and violent action.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video sparks outrage

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, prompting widespread outrage. As the footage went viral, authorities moved swiftly to address the situation. Additional DCP Vikram Raghuvanshi spoke to NDTV, explaining the context of the incident and justifying the security measures around the Governor's convoy.

“No one is allowed near the Governor’s convoy, which is under Z+ security due to the potential risk of accidents. The individual had been warned by the police but chose to approach the convoy anyway,” Raghuvanshi stated. “It is imperative that the area around such a convoy remains clear, as the motorcade moves at high speed.”

Investigation underway

Following the incident, the police have initiated a thorough investigation. DCP Raghuvanshi clarified that an ACP-level officer has been assigned to conduct the inquiry. Video footage from the incident has been retrieved, and statements are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

“The facts will eventually come to light,” Raghuvanshi assured. “Although investigations take time, the truth will emerge once all the facts have been thoroughly examined.”