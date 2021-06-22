MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva’s photos posted on the little girl’s own Instagram page are always a delight to see. Ziva’s Instagram page is managed by her dad and mom Sakshi Singh Dhoni and features some precious family moments. The recent shares on the page are no different. The posts give a glimpse of the family’s holiday in the hills.

One of the pictures shared shows Dhoni and Ziva smiling for the camera. Ziva can be seen hugging her dad and the picture looks adorable. Cricketer Hardik Pandya has also liked the picture.

Posted a day ago, the image has collected over 4.4 lakh likes - and still counting.

The most recent share on the page features a bunch of photos of little Ziva. Among these one features daddy MS Dhoni as well. Take a look:





One of the recent shares also includes a heartwarming video that shows Ziva sitting next to a dog. You can see her petting the dog sweetly.

Here’s the video:





Both these shares have also collected thousands of likes. Chances are these posts have left you smiling as well.

What do you think about these shares?