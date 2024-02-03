MS Dhoni signs a fan's shoe. Netizens call him ‘lucky’, ask him to frame it

A video of a sweet moment between MS Dhoni and one of his fans was shared on social media. The clip shows the legendary cricketer signing the Nike shoes of the man. The share has prompted varied responses from people with many asking the man to frame the footwear. The image shows MS Dhoni giving his autograph on a fan’s shoe. (Instagram/@kerketta_siddharth)

Instagram user Siddharth Kerketta shared the video. “Thank you MS Dhoni for making my day and giving an autograph on my Nike Air Jordan powder blue,” he wrote.

The video opens to show MS Dhoni sitting on a chair with a shoe in his hand. He carefully puts his autograph on the footwear and gives it back to the fan standing beside him.

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has further collected tons of likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of MS Dhoni?

“You should frame it,” posted an Instagram user. “You are one lucky guy,” added another. “I also want an autograph from the legend MS Dhoni,” expressed a third. “Bhai woh shoes frame kar de, pehna na mat please [Bro frame those shoes, don’t wear them please],” wrote a fifth. A few also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Earlier, another video of MS Dhoni’s interaction with one of his fans went viral. The video captures Mahi cleaning a fan’s bike with his t-shirt before signing his autograph on it. This gesture of the cricketer won people’s hearts.

What are your thoughts on MS Dhoni’s video that shows him signing on his fan’s shoe?