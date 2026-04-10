Mukesh Ambani hugs son Anant Ambani, feeds cake to bahu Radhika Merchant at birthday bash. Watch

As Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrates his 31st birthday on April 10, social media has been flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities. Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has caught widespread attention as it shows Mukesh Ambani hugging Anant Ambani and feeding cake to Radhika Merchant. Mukesh Ambani celebrated Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday with an emotional hug. (Instagram/manav.manglani)

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The clip shows Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor applauding as Anant Ambani cuts his birthday cake at the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar. In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen feeding cake to his daughter in law Radhika Merchant and warmly embracing Anant Ambani, who is also seen touching his father’s feet in a gesture of respect.

The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor applaud as Anant Ambani cuts his birthday cake at the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar".

Watch the clip here: