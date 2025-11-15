Mumbai man records bizarre cauliflower transport in Delhi: ‘Ghar lakar dho lena bhai

A strange sight on the streets of Delhi left many scratching their heads. Cauliflowers were seen piled high, stuck together, and being transported in the open air, barely moving along the congested roads. A bizarre video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Aakash Mehta.(@kuchbhimehta/Instagram)

The unusual scene drew attention not only for the sheer quantity of cauliflowers but also for the way they were stacked, completely exposed to pollution and dust.

A bizarre video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta, who highlighted the unusual transport with a humorous touch.

"I wanted to see it go over a speed bump," the caption of the post reads.

Delhi’s messy cauliflower transport:

In the video, laughing at the unusual scene, Mehta said, “Ghar lakar dho lena bhai (Make sure to wash it once you take it home), side pe dekh truck ke Fevicol likhha hoga,” joking that the vegetables looked almost glued together.

The video quickly drew attention online, with users reacting to both the humour and the questionable hygiene of transporting vegetables in such a messy, exposed manner.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Social media reacts:

The video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many users finding the sight both hilarious and shocking. Some joked about needing masks for the vegetables, while others commented that the cauliflowers are stuck with Fevicol.

One of the users commented, “Tutegi kaise ambuja cement se jo bani hai.”

A second user commented, “In the midst of AQI 600, these vegetables are getting naturally baked in pollutants.”

“Soaking in pollution for that smoky flavour,” another user commented.

Some users joked about a “Covalent Cauliflower Bond,” while others called it “Crazy Aesthetics” or said, “It’s a covalent bond,” poking fun at how the vegetables appeared stuck together.

With Delhi’s air quality worsening and now in the "very poor" category, Instagram users shared concerns about the exposed vegetables, worrying how pollution might affect their safety and hygiene.