Mumbai woman confronts man for secretly clicking her pictures at Marine Drive: 'Aap mere papa jitne ho'
Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman said she confronted the man after seeing the evidence herself.
A video from Mumbai’s Marine Drive has triggered outrage online after showing a woman confronting a man she accused of secretly filming and photographing her and another woman without their consent. According to the woman, she became aware of the alleged recording when a passerby alerted her to the man’s actions. She then approached him in public, checked his phone, and found recent photos and videos of herself and another woman.
In the video, shared on Instagram by user @themrunalshelke, the woman can be heard questioning the man, who identified himself as Rajiv, about why he took the images. “You are old enough to be our father, yet you do such things? Why did you take my photo from behind?” she asks.
At first, the man described the pictures as “casual,” before apologising and saying, “Sorry, I won’t do it again.” The woman, however, continued to press him, asking who had permitted him to photograph strangers and whether he had recorded videos as well. She also demanded that the images be deleted.
She added that women should not have to remain constantly vigilant even in crowded public spaces. “We shouldn’t have to be ‘on guard’ while looking at the ocean, but this is our reality. It is sickening that even in a crowded public space, we are treated like objects for someone’s ‘collection’,” she continued.
The woman further explained that she chose to publicly call out the behaviour to send a message and encourage others to stand up for their privacy. “I’m sharing this not to ruin the vibe of my feed but to remind you that this is happening in our favorite spots don’t be afraid to make a scene Don’t be afraid to demand their phone your privacy is worth more than anything. I’m posting this in the hopes that it reaches his family and the people who think they know him. We deserve to enjoy our own city without being treated like objects,” she wrote.
HT.com has reached out to the woman. The article will be updated once a response is received.
Social media reactions
The video has since sparked outrage online.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Absolutely right to call it out. That behavior is creepy and illegal age is no excuse. Speaking up is how public spaces stay safe.”
“This is very shameful action by him he should be punished,” commented another.
“Casual clicking photos from behind? Bro, you're old enough to be their father and still acting like this? Disgusting. Name & shame is the least he deserves,” wrote a third user.
“He has no shame at all. What's with that fake pitiful face!? He will just continue to do this people like him should be punished or at least fined heavily. If there is fine for breaking traffic rules then why not for this?” said one user.
