Mumbai woman confronts man for secretly clicking her pictures at Marine Drive: 'Aap mere papa jitne ho'

A video from Mumbai’s Marine Drive has triggered outrage online after showing a woman confronting a man she accused of secretly filming and photographing her and another woman without their consent. According to the woman, she became aware of the alleged recording when a passerby alerted her to the man’s actions. She then approached him in public, checked his phone, and found recent photos and videos of herself and another woman. According to the woman, she became aware of the alleged recording when a passerby alerted her to the man’s actions. (Instagram/@themrunalshelke)

In the video, shared on Instagram by user @themrunalshelke, the woman can be heard questioning the man, who identified himself as Rajiv, about why he took the images. “You are old enough to be our father, yet you do such things? Why did you take my photo from behind?” she asks.

At first, the man described the pictures as “casual,” before apologising and saying, “Sorry, I won’t do it again.” The woman, however, continued to press him, asking who had permitted him to photograph strangers and whether he had recorded videos as well. She also demanded that the images be deleted.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the woman said she confronted the man after seeing the evidence herself. “I caught a man the age of my father secretly taking inappropriate photos and videos of me thanks to a kind stranger who alerted me I was able to confront him and see the evidence myself,” she wrote.

She added that women should not have to remain constantly vigilant even in crowded public spaces. “We shouldn’t have to be ‘on guard’ while looking at the ocean, but this is our reality. It is sickening that even in a crowded public space, we are treated like objects for someone’s ‘collection’,” she continued.

The woman further explained that she chose to publicly call out the behaviour to send a message and encourage others to stand up for their privacy. “I’m sharing this not to ruin the vibe of my feed but to remind you that this is happening in our favorite spots don’t be afraid to make a scene Don’t be afraid to demand their phone your privacy is worth more than anything. I’m posting this in the hopes that it reaches his family and the people who think they know him. We deserve to enjoy our own city without being treated like objects,” she wrote.