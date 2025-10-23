‘Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law’ Rishi Sunak sparks 70-hour-work-week jokes with multiple new jobs

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak has been keeping busy since he stepped down from office. So busy, in fact, that his work week has become the subject of viral internet jokes. Sunak, who was an investment banker before he joined politics, has taken up advisory roles with multiple companies. In his latest career update, he will now also work as a columnist for the Sunday Times. Rishi Sunak with his father-in-law Narayana Murthy. (X/@RishiSunak)

According to Sunak’s LinkedIn profile, he serves as a Senior Adviser to the investment bank Goldman Sachs, tech giant Microsoft, and AI startup Anthropic. He is now also a columnist for the Sunday Times — and his latest job has triggered an explosion of jokes on social media.

Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law strikes again

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who is famous for advocating 70-hour work weeks.

Sunak’s latest gig as a columnist sparked jokes about him trying to make his father-in-law proud.

“Being NRN’s son in law is tough. Man is working 10 different jobs just to impress FiL and stay married after getting fired from a government job,” joked X user Sanjeev.

“Narayana Murthy making sure this man works 70 hours a week,” another quipped.

“How many jobs is he gonna take up just to please his father in law?” a user named Akshay Sharma asked.

One person joked that Sunak was “trying to impress Father in Law even after 16 years of marriage”.

“Most employed man”

Rishi Sunak’s impressive CV also led to jokes about him being “the most employed man on the block”.

“I open Twitter and this man takes up a new job,” one X user wrote. “How can the UK job market recover when Rishi keeps grabbing everything that pops up,” another said.

“At this rate Rishi Sunak will take more jobs than AI,” a third person joked.

