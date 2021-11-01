NASA tweets photo of Helix Nebula on Halloween, calls it 'spooky' eye
Keeping in mind the spirit of Halloween, the NASA centre in Silicon Valley has changed its name on Twitter to “NASAhhh!! Ames”, interjected by a series of Halloween themed emojis like the skull, the ghost and a shocked face.
It even tweeted a photo to wish everyone a Happy Halloween and in true-blue NASA style, used an image of a celestial body - the Helix Nebula.
“This space zombie has its eye on you!” they wrote as the caption for this photo.
They added that the “Helix Nebula is the spooky remains of a dying star, and will be ‘watching’ from hundreds of light-years away as you trick-or-treat tonight”.
Wondering where the ‘eye’ joke came from? It is because this nebula is truly shaped like an eye, with a red centre that resembles the pupil in our own eyes.
Check it out for yourself in the tweet below:
Netizens were delighted by this wish and flocked to the comments section where they said things like: “super cool post”, “Big Brother is watching you” and that the “cold particles are the most beautiful.”
Replying to the tweet, many made a ‘Lord of the Rings’ reference when they compared it to the Eye of Sauron or Great Eye.
Here’s what that looks like:
What do you think about this super cool space post?