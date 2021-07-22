Home / Trending / Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
The image taken from the video shows the dog carrying a basket.(Screengrab)
Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video

The video of the dog prompted people to shared all sorts of love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:27 PM IST

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen the adorable videos that showcase cat or dog mamas showing their babies to their human or other furry friends. This video shared on Instagram is an addition to that category.

“Neighbor's dog brings her baby over for a visit,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show a mama dog walking with a basket in her mouth. A few moments later, she gently puts down the basket on the ground and a tiny doggo peeps from inside.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,500 likes. People shared varied love-filled comments to express their reactions.

“O.My.Goodness. This is the sweetest thing ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Her coming around the corner was the best part,” shared another. “This just made my day. Sweetest,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

