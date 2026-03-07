Nepali businessman reacts in disbelief to India’s 10-minute delivery apps: ‘His reactions became funny’

The rapid rise of 10-minute delivery services continues to surprise first-time users, especially those unfamiliar with India’s quick commerce culture. The businessman found it hard to believe that products could arrive so quickly. (Representational image/Unsplash)

During a casual lunch in Mumbai, a young Nepali businessman experienced this first-hand, reacting with disbelief and curiosity.

Siddharth’s Echelon shared a post on X about the experience, noting that the young man repeatedly asked questions about 10-minute delivery platforms.

“Met this young Nepali businessman at my usual lunch place. He had heard about 10-minute delivery platforms,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Woman saves ₹1,000 on pricey airport snacks with Blinkit delivery hack: ‘Game-changer’

Quick commerce surprise: According to the post shared by Siddharth, the businessman found it hard to believe that products could arrive so quickly.

“I showed him how it works. He was in such disbelief that his reactions became funny for me,” the post adds.

His disbelief soon turned into excitement as he immediately searched for bedsheets online and added three bedsheets worth around ₹10,000 to his cart, still unsure whether someone would really deliver the items within 10 to 12 minutes.

Explaining the system, Siddharth told him how these quick commerce platforms operate through their own physical storage warehouses and dedicated delivery riders.

The businessman seemed impressed but also slightly frustrated. He could not complete the purchase because he had no online payment method available in India.

“I was ready to help, but we finally didn’t order those bedsheets as his wife specifically asked for Bombay Dyeing bedsheets, and they were not available,” Siddharth adds.

Siddharth helped him locate a store selling the preferred bedsheets in a nearby shopping mall. The man then booked a cab to reach the shop.

While waiting for the ride, he spoke about how he would love to live in India, particularly in Mumbai, because of its fast-paced lifestyle and energy. However, he said his professional commitments in Nepal prevented him from relocating.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Ukrainian woman holding Blinkit packet lauds India’s 10-minute deliveries: ‘My European friends get shocked’