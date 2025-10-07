Ukrainian woman holding Blinkit packet lauds India’s 10-minute deliveries: ‘My European friends get shocked’

A Ukrainian woman living in India has captured attention online after praising India’s rapid delivery services. Viktoriia Chakraborty, who is based in India, shared a short video on Instagram holding a Blinkit packet while expressing her amazement at how quickly items arrive at the doorstep. A Ukrainian woman living in India said she loved how groceries, medicines and essentials arrived in just minutes, unlike in Europe.(Instagram/viktoriia.chakraborty)

In her video, Viktoriia said, “So there is one thing about India which my European friends get shocked about, is ten-minute deliveries. Like, I ordered this I think even less than ten minutes ago, and you literally can get anything, fruits, vegetables, any technical stuff, or household supplies. So it is really cool, and I love it.”

Her post carried a caption that read, “Do you also survive on Blinkit? In India anything you want from groceries to medicines arrives at your doorstep in just ten minutes! Meanwhile my European friends still wonder how that’s even possible and keep whining about their long waits. Honestly, fast deliveries are one of the coolest things about living here.”

Viewers share their thoughts

The video quickly drew a wave of responses, with many users echoing her admiration and others adding their own perspectives. One user remarked, “It’s only possible because of the size of population in India and cheaper labour compared to the western counterparts.” Another wrote appreciatively, “Thank you so much by heart, where today’s scenario many western content creators only show the negative side of India.”

Several users noted her accent in a light-hearted way, with one commenting, “Your accent is changing lol.” Another person pointed out, “Bharat is the only country where you can get such services. Even blood tests can be done at your home.”

Some reactions went further, describing India as being far ahead of Europe in convenience. One user insisted, “Actually India is a thousand times developed than other European countries, reason why here everything is so perfect.”