Netizens crave ‘Oppenheimer dosa’ after Barbie Dosa goes viral

A video of a man making ‘Barbie dosa’ was recently shared on Instagram. It has stirred up quite a buzz and sparked a range of reactions from viewers. A few expressed their desire for ‘Oppenheimer dosa,’ while others found it hard to digest. Man makes Barbie dosa in Delhi’s GK. (Instagram/@universal_exploring)

The video was shared on Instagram by user Lakshay, who called it “Beetroot dosa.” The video opens to show a man spreading a pink-coloured batter onto a hot pan, followed by an even filling of the same shade. Towards the end, he plates the dosa on a banana leaf and serves it with a variety of chutneys, including mint, tomato and coconut.

Watch the video of this man making beetroot dosa below:

The video was shared on August 14 on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 12 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many flocked to the comments section of this post to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“I want to eat Oppenheimer dosa,” posted an individual.

Another added, “My love for dosa ends here!”

“But why?” exclaimed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Cough syrup dosa.”

Many unanimously commented ‘yuck’ after watching the video. An individual even suggested overcooking the dosa to make the ‘Oppenheimer dosa.’

What are your thoughts on this Barbie dosa?

