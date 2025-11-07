Nita Ambani gracefully handles cranky grandson on NSE stage at Piramal Finance listing

Piramal Finance marked its significant listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai today, with the occasion being graced by several high-profile family members. Leading the Ambani delegation was Nita Ambani, accompanied by Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. They joined Anand Piramal and his wife, Isha Ambani, who celebrated the corporate milestone with their young children, Aadiya and Krishna. During the event, a moment between Nita Ambani and her grandson, Krishna, won hearts. It shows her gracefully handling the crying kid. Nita Ambani with her grandson on the NSE stage. (Screengrab)

The members of the Piramal and Ambani families were called on the stage for a photo op with the iconic NSE bell. During the photo session, Krishna, who was with his paternal grandfather, Ajay Piramal, began to get cranky and cry. Nita Ambani picked up the little one and calmed him down as they returned to their seats.

Others who joined Nita Ambani, Ajay Piramal, and Krishna on stage were Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Dr Swati Piramal, Nandini Piramal, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, and Aadiya.

Piramal Finance Limited (PFL) shares were listed at a 12 per cent premium on the NSE, following the merger with Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL).

"For the benefit of our investors, we wish to reiterate that from the record date, the securities of PEL will stop trading. Shareholders of PEL whose names appear in the register of members on the record date will be allotted equity shares of PFL in the ratio of 1:1 as envisaged in the scheme of merger and other debt securities of PEL will be transferred to PFL," the company said in a filing to the stock markets.

"All debt securities issued by PEL will also be transferred to PFL," the company added.

(With inputs from ANI)