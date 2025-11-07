Nita Ambani visits NSE with bahus Shloka, Radhika to show support to Anand Piramal at Piramal Finance listing

Piramal Finance was listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on Friday, November 7, marking an important milestone for the company. The event was attended by several members of the Ambani and Piramal families, including Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. The listing of Piramal Finance took place at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.(ANI)

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, arrived at the NSE with her daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, to show support for Anand Piramal.

Nita wore a floral saree, Shloka opted for an elegant ethnic look with a modern touch, while Radhika kept it understated in a cream suit.

A video of their arrival at the NSE was shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mumbai: Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita M. Ambani, arrive at the listing ceremony of Piramal Finance on National Stock Exchange (NSE),” the caption of the post reads.

Check out the video here:

Anand Piramal, who now serves as Chairman of Piramal Finance following its merger with Piramal Enterprises in September, led the ceremony. He was joined by his wife, Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, and their twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

In a statement issued on the stock exchanges in September, Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) announced that it had successfully completed its merger with Piramal Finance Limited (PFL), previously known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited.

NCLT on September 10 approved the merger of Piramal Enterprises with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance.

The shares of Piramal Finance were listed at ₹1,260 apiece on the NSE on November 7, following its merger with Piramal Enterprises.