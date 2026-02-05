Nita Ambani guides hairstylist with careful instructions while getting ready

In the Instagram video, Mrs Ambani was seen instructing her hairstylist on the best way to curl her hair.

Nita Ambani was seen wearing a red saree from the brand Swades. She paired the saree with a statement emerald necklace. Her hair was swept up in a bun with some curls to frame the sides.

Kadam, who goes by @ritikahairstylist on Instagram, shared a short video of Nita Ambani getting dressed for an unspecified event on the photo and video sharing platform this afternoon.

Nita Ambani was filmed issuing careful instructions to her hairstylist was getting ready for an event. Footage of the Reliance Foundation chairperson was shared on Instagram by Ritika Kadam, who is part of the hairstyling team for Mrs Ambani.

The video has racked up thousands of views in a matter of hours, along with dozens of comments.

“She has an extraordinary appeal,” wrote one person. “Absolutely stunning,” said another.

More about Nita Ambani Nita Ambani is the wife of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. She serves as the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, one of India’s largest corporate philanthropic organisations working in health, education, rural transformation and sports development.

She is also the Founder and Chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Mrs Ambani is the co-owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team in the Indian Premier League, which is one of the league’s most successful franchises. She is the first Indian woman to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

