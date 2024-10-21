Nita Ambani praises 'growing family' at Diwali party with Reliance schools. Watch

Reliance Foundation’s chairperson, Nita Ambani, recently attended a special Diwali celebration organised for the Reliance schools. The official Instagram account of Reliance Foundation shared glimpses of the event, which featured heartwarming moments and speeches from Nita Ambani and her daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal. Nita Ambani praised Reliance schools' growing family at their Diwali party event. (Instagram/@reliancefoundation)

The video begins with Isha Ambani Piramal delivering the welcome note, setting the tone for the evening. Following her, Nita Ambani took to the stage to share her thoughts on the expanding Reliance educational network.

In her address, Nita Ambani expressed her joy at welcoming new additions to the Reliance schools. “A very warm welcome to all the new members of our family. There are so many of them that I’ve seen today – our family is growing beautifully,” she remarked. Ambani also announced the inclusion of three new schools: Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School - Early Years Campus, and Little Nest Pre-school.

Reflecting on the journey of Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), she added, “From starting as one of the first international schools 22 years ago, DAIS has been ranked the number one international school in India for 12 consecutive years and one of the top IB schools globally for 5 years.”

A special visit to Prithvi Ambani’s school

Earlier, Nita Ambani made headlines for a visit to her grandson, Prithvi Ambani’s school. Adorable pictures shared on social media showed her interacting with Prithvi’s classmates, including Jehangir ‘Jeh’ Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. In one of the pictures, Nita was seen reading a "Peppa Pig" book to the children, who sat on the floor, beaming with joy.

During the visit, Nita Ambani participated in various activities with the young students, offering them toys and joining in their art and craft projects. She also sat with them for a meal.

Reliance schools

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Bandra spans over 3 lakh square feet and focuses on primary and middle school education. The Early Years Campus, spread over 30,000 square feet, caters to pre-school and kindergarten students. Together with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, these institutions educate over 1,000 students.