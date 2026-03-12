Noma chef René Redzepi resigns over shocking abuse allegations. See his full post

René Redzepi, the chef responsible for reinventing Nordic cuisine through his restaurant Noma, has stepped down amid allegations of physically and verbally abusing employees. Redzepi announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from his famous Copenhagen restaurant and food lab. Chef Rene Redzepi has stepped down from Noma.

“After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter,” he wrote in a social media post announcing his exit.

What are the allegations against René Redzepi? Earlier this year, a number of former Noma employees began accusing Redzepi of creating a hostile work environment at Noma where staffers were routinely humiliated, abused verbally, and even kicked and punched by the celebrity chef.

The shocking accusations gained wider public attention after The New York Times spoke to more than 35 former employees of the 3-Michelin-star restaurant, who accused the chef of physical and psychological abuse at work.

(Also read: Celebrity chef punched, kicked, publicly humiliated employees at 3 Michelin star restaurant: ‘Work felt like war’)

“Going to work felt like going to war,” said Alessia, a former Noma employee. “You had to force yourself to be strong, to show no fear.”

Noma chef René Redzepi steps down Redzepi said in an Instagram Story that he would be stepping down as head chef at Noma. “An apology is not enough; I take responsibility for my own actions,” he wrote.

The celebrity chef had been preparing for a Los Angeles residency, which launched this week, but some of his sponsors pulled out after the abuse allegations broke, BBC reported. He also faced protests in Los Angeles.

(Also read: Chef of 3-Michelin-star restaurant responds to allegations of kicking, punching employees)