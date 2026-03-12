Noma chef René Redzepi resigns over shocking abuse allegations. See his full post
René Redzepi, the chef behind famous restaurant Noma, has stepped down amid allegations of physically and verbally abusing employees
René Redzepi, the chef responsible for reinventing Nordic cuisine through his restaurant Noma, has stepped down amid allegations of physically and verbally abusing employees. Redzepi announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from his famous Copenhagen restaurant and food lab.
“After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I've decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter,” he wrote in a social media post announcing his exit.
What are the allegations against René Redzepi?
Earlier this year, a number of former Noma employees began accusing Redzepi of creating a hostile work environment at Noma where staffers were routinely humiliated, abused verbally, and even kicked and punched by the celebrity chef.
The shocking accusations gained wider public attention after The New York Times spoke to more than 35 former employees of the 3-Michelin-star restaurant, who accused the chef of physical and psychological abuse at work.
“Going to work felt like going to war,” said Alessia, a former Noma employee. “You had to force yourself to be strong, to show no fear.”
Noma chef René Redzepi steps down
Redzepi said in an Instagram Story that he would be stepping down as head chef at Noma. “An apology is not enough; I take responsibility for my own actions,” he wrote.
The celebrity chef had been preparing for a Los Angeles residency, which launched this week, but some of his sponsors pulled out after the abuse allegations broke, BBC reported. He also faced protests in Los Angeles.
Read the full text of his post below:
The recent weeks have brought attention and important conversations about our restaurant, industry, and my past leadership.
I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years. I recognize these changes do not repair the past. An apology is not enough; I take responsibility for my own actions.
After more than two decades of building and leading this restaurant, I’ve decided to step away and allow our extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter. I have also resigned from the board of MAD, the nonprofit organization I founded in 2011.
For anyone wondering what this means for the restaurant, let me say it clearly: the Noma team today is the strongest and most inspiring it has ever been. We’ve been open for 23 years, and I’m incredibly proud of our people, our creativity, and the direction Noma is heading.
This team will carry forward together into our LA residency, which will be a powerful moment for them to show what they’ve been working toward and to welcome guests to something truly special.
Noma’s mission for the future is to keep exploring ideas, discovering new flavors, and imagining what food can become decades from now. Noma has always been bigger than any one person. And this next step honors that belief.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More