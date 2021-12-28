Nora Fatehi reacts to Kili Paul grooving to Dance Meri Rani. Watch

If you’re a regular Instagram user, chances are, you’re familiar with Kili Paul. Hailing from Tanzania, he wowed people while lip syncing and grooving to various songs, including top hits from Bollywood. In his latest video he has done it again and this time while dancing to the song Dance Meri Rani. The clip impressed many, including actor Nora Fatehi, who features in the original music video.

“Let’s gooo!!! Giving us some afro moves...the Zanku step, happy feet step and many more! This was amazing @kili_paul!! #dancemerirani in Tanzania. Posting more amazing videos on my feed!” she wrote while posting the video. The clip was originally posted by Kili Paul on his Instagram page. “Dance Meri Rani, hope I tried with Nora moves,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a craving to shake a leg too:

Posted by Nora Fatehi about two days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.3 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?