Northeast woman shares how gifting a jhaadu to Delhi landlord changed their relationship: 'United by jhaadu'

A light-hearted video about a simple household item has struck a chord online, after an Instagram user shared how a jhaadu (broom) from Arunachal Pradesh unexpectedly transformed her relationship with her Delhi landlord. The woman shared that the simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer. (Instagram/@shellcopter)

In a video posted by Instagram user @shellcopter, the woman explained how traditional jhadus from the Northeast are “built different” - thicker, sturdier and far more durable than the ones commonly found in Delhi markets. Recalling her first experience shopping for a broom in the capital, the user said they were “genuinely disappointed” by how thin and flimsy the options felt, claiming they wore out within just a few uses.

Then, during a visit back home, the woman said that her mother packed a few sturdy jhaadus along with vegetables and fermented food. However, instead of gifting the food, she said that her mother suggested giving one of the brooms to the landlord.

That simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer. “I kid you not, it changed everything,” the user said, adding that the landlord “absolutely loved it”. The woman said that the appreciation didn’t stop there as every time she travelled home, the landlord requested another jhadu, even offering to pay for it.

In the video, the woman reflected on how not everything brought back from home translates across cultures, but something as simple as a broom can be universally appreciated. “A jhaadu is universal. Also, gifting someone something from your home without thinking about anything in return, I think it's one of the most underrated things someone can do for you. So if you're from the Northeast and you want a better relationship with your landlord, give them a Jhaadu. Trust me on this one,” the woman concluded.