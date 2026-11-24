The employee who resigned from Nvidia over Jensen Huang’s exit may now be regretting his hasty decision. Darrell Dai announced on November 15 that he was quitting Nvidia, citing disappointment with the board’s decision to accept Huang’s resignation. Darrell Dai spent a little over a year as arobotics engineer at Nvidia more

His post came just three days after Jensen Huang resigned as CEO of the chipmaking giant, following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of working as a spy for Beijing.

On Monday, the board of Nvidia reinstated Huang as President and CEO in a surprise move, prompting another post from Dai.

“I may have moved too quickly” Dai, a senior research engineer at Nvidia’s robotics sector in Shanghai, China, admitted that he may have been too hasty in handing in his resignation and indicated that he was open to the possibility of returning to his old role.

(Also read: China-based Nvidia engineer quits after Jensen Huang’s exit: ‘So disappointing’)

“Welcome back, Jensen. I’m happy to see you return, and happy for my friends and former colleagues at NVIDIA,” Dai said in an X post.

“Looking back, I may have moved too quickly, and I don’t want to rush into another major decision. For now, I’d like to take some time to rest, reflect, and think carefully about my future.

“As part of that, I’m open to exploring the possibility of returning,” he declared.

“Thank you for all the kindness and encouragement. Whatever comes next, I want to approach it with a clearer mind and give it the thought it deserves,” the former Nvidia employee concluded.