Optical Illusion: Which way is the faucet pointing? Pic baffles people

An optical illusion shared on social media has left people baffled and scratching their heads. The picture, at first glance, is rather unassuming as it shows a faucet. However, the challenge is to determine which side of it is captured in the picture. The image shows the optical illusion that has left people scratching their heads. (Reddit/@SnORe89)

The image is posted on Reddit. “Where does the faucet point?” reads the caption added along with the picture. The image is of a faucet with a soap dispenser kept beside it. A rounder holder is also seen placed beside the faucet.

Do you think you can decipher this optical illusion to find the answer?

The post was shared seven days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered nearly 200 upvotes. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

What did netizens say about this optical illusion?

“We're on the sink side, the faucet looks like it could be a swan neck type, and the alignment makes it to where the end of the faucet is effectively blending with the base of the stem,” explained a Reddit user. “Down?” added another.

“Towards the camera. Plus the soap dispenser is almost always pointing towards the person, and therefore pointing towards the sink,” joined a third. “I'm confused,” posted a fourth. “ I see it now. Wow, that's hard to see,” wrote a fifth.

