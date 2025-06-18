Pakistani army chief Asim Munir went mall shopping before meeting Trump? Video goes viral

An undated video that appears to show Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir shopping at a mall is being widely circulated on social media ahead of his much-publicized meeting with US President Donald Trump. Munir is currently on a five-day official visit to the United States. Asim Munir is the 11th Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army(AFP)

Who is Asim Munir?

Asim Munir is the 11th Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army - a position he has held since 2022. In the past, he has also served as Director-General of the ISI, or the Inter-Services Intelligence, the intelligence agency of Pakistan.

Munir is all set to meet Trump over lunch on Wednesday, as per the US president’s public schedule. The meeting comes days after the US administration denied inviting Munir to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations.

Asim Munir shopping in US? Viral video claims so

A video that appears to show Asim Munir walking inside a mall has been circulated online with claims that he took time out during the official visit for leisure activities. However, its authenticity remains under question.

The video was shared on Facebook by the Pakistan Tribune yesterday. “Pakistan's Field Marshal General Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Spotted somewhere [Shopping Mall] in the US,” read the caption.

Video raises eyebrows

The video was also widely circulated on social media platforms like X, where many criticised Munir for “sightseeing” like an average tourist during an official visit to the United States.

“He’s walking around like a jobless man,” read one comment on X. “It seems he is being kept away so that he doesn't meddle in the US plans of using Pakistan's land and resources for an offensive against Iran (if needed),” another X user theorized.

Doubts about authenticity

While the video has been derided by many, doubts remain about its authenticity. No credible sources have so far reported that Munir indeed stepped out for some sightseeing and shopping during his five-day visit to the US.

According to Grok, the conversational AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, “The claim that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was sightseeing in an American mall is likely false or exaggerated.

“He was in the US in June 2025 for an official visit to strengthen military ties, as reported by credible sources. No evidence confirms the mall video's authenticity, and it lacks verification from news outlets,” Grok said. “Given the pattern of misinformation about Munir, such as debunked claims of a US military parade invitation, the video is likely misrepresented. His visit focused on diplomatic engagements, not leisure.”