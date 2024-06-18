Pakistani shopkeeper's demo of weight-loss device has internet in splits. Viral video racks up 21 million views

A video by a Pakistani shop promoting a weight-loss device has left the internet in splits over the way in which the shopkeeper is trying to sell the product. A viral video features a man promoting a weight-loss device. (Instagram/businessbaatcheet)

The brand took to Instagram to introduce the weight-loss massager last month. The viral video shows a man enthusiastically talking about the product and its benefits while live-testing the same before the audience.

"If you don't lose stubborn belly fat within a month, you can return this massager to me," he says, challenging potential users.

The machine is powered by electricity and works in vibrating motion, focusing on muscle relaxation and reducing excess fat in the targeted area.

The shopkeeper continues to demonstrate various exercises which could be done on the machine, including movements with resistance bands attached on either side of the massager for shoulder workout, ending with information on where to purchase the product and other details of the shop in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The video has bagged over 21 million views (and counting), over 4.8 lakh 'likes' and over 7,000 comments.

Watch the viral video here:

People who watched the video took of the seller in Pakistan it to the comments section to share their thoughts on the viral product and the shopkeeper's attention-grabbing promotional tactics.

Instagram user Raj Aryan said, “Sorry to say this but this is never going to work. Fat loss is only possible through calorie deficit, no other shortcut."

Several others made fun of the promotional strategy,

“I lost 10 kg watching this”, said Momina, another user, jokingly.

“People are doing anything besides exercise.” commented Peter, a third user.

Last year, Jasmeen Kaur, Delhi apparel distributor, took the internet by storm after a video of her saying “just looking like a wow”, as she promoted clothes for women, went massively viral. Since then, numerous people and celebrities created reels based on her dialogue.

