Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman breaks silence after explicit videos scandal: 'I’m getting death threats'

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has given her first interview after the fake video scandal that caused her to disappear from social media back in November. Imsha Rehman deactivated her social media accounts after her explicit videos were leaked online late last year. Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman's explicit videos were leaked online in November 2024

In a recent interview with Nukta Pakistan, the TikToker clarified that the explicit videos were fake and spoke about how the scandal affected her life. She also revealed that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the fake video scandal.

“My life over”

On January 30, Imsha Rehman gave her first public appearance since November, when her fake explicit videos began circulating online. In an interview with Nukta Pakistan, the young TikToker appeared wearing a black face mask and a hoodie.

“I saw the video. It was like my life is over,” said Rehman. “I can’t go to university. I can’t face people. I am getting a lot of death threats,” she said.

The Pakistani TikToker slammed people who create fake videos. “There are some on social media who think it’s cool to create videos of people and post them online. But they don’t think of how it will affect the lives of people,” said Rehman.

“When these videos went viral, I could have put out a clarification on my account. But I wanted to take the legal route to see who was behind the incident,” she added.

The content creator also praised Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), saying one person had been arrested over the videos.

Watch the interview below:

According to Hum English, the FIA arrested a man named Abdul Aziz from Gujranwala for creating doctored videos of Rehman. During interrogation, Aziz reportedly claimed that he had merely created a meme. No further details were released by the police.

In November, Rehman became one of many Pakistani influencers whose explicit videos, real or doctored, found their way online. She had deactivated her Instagram and TikTok accounts in the face of mounting criticism, saying that “the backlash has been overwhelming.”