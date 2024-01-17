Pankaj Tripathi visits Mumbai’s Atal Setu with students ahead of Main Atal Hoon release

Pankaj Tripathi is busy promoting his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, which is slated to release on January 19. As part of the film’s promotions, he visited the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai with the students of DAV School. The actor also shared a video from his visit to Atal Setu on Instagram. Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi travelling on a bus full of students ahead of the release of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. (Instagram/@pankajtripathi)

The video shows Pankaj Tripathi travelling on a bus full of students from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s alma mater. As the video goes on, he shares that a new promo of the film featuring the students will be released. He also shows a framed art piece gifted to him by one of the students, which features the poster of his film. Additionally, he asks the other students to show the art they have created.

Watch the video shared by Pankaj Tripathi here:

The video, since being shared a day ago on Instagram, has accumulated over six lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also been liked by over one lakh people. Many also dropped comments after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“King of simplicity,” posted an individual.

Another added, “All the best, sir, for your movie.”

“Aapki saadgi bahut achchi lagti hai Pankaj bhaiya [I really like your simplicity, Pankaj brother],” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Love from Pakistan.”

“One of the best actors, Pankaj Tripathi ji,” shared a fifth.

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav, who has also written the film with Rishi Virmanu. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.