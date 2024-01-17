close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Pankaj Tripathi visits Mumbai’s Atal Setu with students ahead of Main Atal Hoon release

Pankaj Tripathi visits Mumbai’s Atal Setu with students ahead of Main Atal Hoon release

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 17, 2024 06:19 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. The film will be in theatres on January 19.

Pankaj Tripathi is busy promoting his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, which is slated to release on January 19. As part of the film’s promotions, he visited the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai with the students of DAV School. The actor also shared a video from his visit to Atal Setu on Instagram.

Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi travelling on a bus full of students ahead of the release of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. (Instagram/@pankajtripathi)
Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi travelling on a bus full of students ahead of the release of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon. (Instagram/@pankajtripathi)

Read| Main Atal Hoon new trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film touches upon Emergency, Babri Masjid demolition, Pokhran nuclear test

The video shows Pankaj Tripathi travelling on a bus full of students from Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s alma mater. As the video goes on, he shares that a new promo of the film featuring the students will be released. He also shows a framed art piece gifted to him by one of the students, which features the poster of his film. Additionally, he asks the other students to show the art they have created.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the video shared by Pankaj Tripathi here:

The video, since being shared a day ago on Instagram, has accumulated over six lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also been liked by over one lakh people. Many also dropped comments after watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“King of simplicity,” posted an individual.

Another added, “All the best, sir, for your movie.”

“Aapki saadgi bahut achchi lagti hai Pankaj bhaiya [I really like your simplicity, Pankaj brother],” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Love from Pakistan.”

“One of the best actors, Pankaj Tripathi ji,” shared a fifth.

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav, who has also written the film with Rishi Virmanu. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Also Read| Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality cannot be compared to present-day politicians: Pankaj Tripathi

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On