Passenger's 'horror' on Delhi-bound train as ticketless people his block way. See pics

A passenger travelling on Delhi Sarai Rohilla SF Express took to X Express an ordeal he faced on the train. Kushal Mehra shared how ticketless passengers occupied the space outside his A1 cabin and blocked him from using the washroom. He also shared that no one paid heed to his request after complaining to the attendant. Snapshot of the women occupying the space on the train. (X/@kushal_mehra)

"The horror on train no. 22949 Delhi Saria Rohilla train first ac continues. Outside my cabin right now when I woke up and went to use the washroom. I couldn't even click the others on the right as I couldn't walk past these women. I asked the attendant, and he said this is how it is. No one does anything @RailMinIndia. PNR NO: 8215769471, Coach no HA1, A1 Cabin. This is an organised ticketless travelling right outside my cabin!" wrote Mehra in his post. (Also Read: Man claims he and his co-passengers struggled for water on train. Indian Railways reacts)

In a follow-up tweet, he shared that the people sitting outside were cleared after they found out he had tagged the railway minister in the post.

The initial tweet was shared on May 2. Since being posted, it has garnered more than five lakh views. The share also has close to 3,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and posted their reactions. (Also Read: ‘I am not Railway Minister': TC responds to woman complaining about crowded train)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "The government is focusing only on Vande Bharat, that's why these old train passengers are facing such issues."

A second added, "Right now, platforms are like open fields where anyone can graze. Technology & multiple barricades are needed right from the platform entrance to the train compartments. For this, at least 30-min prior entry rule is necessary."

"Kushal, please use the Railmadad mobile app. You can upload screenshots there. I have personally used it, and it is way faster in terms of providing resolutions," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "What is the use of paying so much for a first-class ticket if we get to face this kind of arrogance and freeloading?"

"Not being divisive, but such ticketless/ unauthorised travellers are more on trains running towards Delhi, UP, Bihar, and maybe other neighbouring states. I have noticed them on trains between Kazipet and Secunderabad, especially in the mornings," commented a fourth.