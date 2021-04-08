People re-imagine Bollywood characters as their ancestors, posts are hilarious

Scrolling through different social media platforms, you may have come across several posts which showcase people re-imagining various Bollywood characters s their ancestors. It is a new viral trend where people are sharing black-and-white or sepia-toned photos of celebrities from random movies with captions hilariously suggestion how the public figures are their ancestors.

The trend is essentially about sharing heavily filtered pictures of celebrities with sentimental captions. What has tickled people’s funny bone is the discrepancy between what the captions imply and the reality of the pictures.

Just like this post shared on official Facebook page of IIFA Awards. “Sneaking out of the house for a night out is a family tradition!” reads the caption shared along with the post. The post is complete with the hashtags #IIFA, #Bollywood and #GrandparentsTrend.

Did the post make you chuckle hard? Wait till you see these other shares. Let’s start with some of the posts shared by tweeple involving different Bollywood scenes:

My grandfather with his Tesla in 1963 pic.twitter.com/ykGAJM7CYo — Astronaut 👨‍🚀 (@shibhhuu) April 5, 2021

My great great grandfather (1830), batting to help his village avoid paying dugna lagaan pic.twitter.com/k2h4ACeYqT — Arhum (@arhuml92) April 3, 2021

my grandmother calling everyone to attend her salangai pooja back in 1940 pic.twitter.com/UJEtvmxi1t — toyota minnesota (@omgitsthiv) April 7, 2021

A picture of my grandma waiting for my grandpa to come back from fishing after dark in the 60s #truelove🥺 pic.twitter.com/VxXIajrrEi — MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) April 7, 2021

The trend is, however, not restricted to just Bollywood characters. Here are some other posts which also contain scenes from different films and TV shows.

my grandparents on their wedding day in the 1960s pic.twitter.com/6ejWc3r8pc — ᴛᴡɪʟɪɢʜᴛ ʀᴇɴᴀɪssᴀɴᴄᴇ (@twilightreborn) April 6, 2021

My great grandparents in the 40s during the war 🥺 pic.twitter.com/5Cp54V4nkQ — mary tfatws spoilers (@marvelousxoxo) April 7, 2021

my grandparents enjoying a Diwali party as newly weds, 1970 pic.twitter.com/lIdf1x5lHv — meera (but like, the online version) (@TwoTweetsNotice) April 3, 2021

My great grandmother at her first job at Apple (1953) pic.twitter.com/t6aU7VnFxG — Fatima (@Fatima_medic) April 4, 2021

What would you share under the trend?