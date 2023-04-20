Home / Trending / People share mesmerising views of rare hybrid solar eclipse

People share mesmerising views of rare hybrid solar eclipse

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 20, 2023 03:31 PM IST

People in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse. Many have shared several pictures of the eclipse as well.

A rare hybrid solar eclipse is happening on April 20. A hybrid solar eclipse results from the new Moon blocking the Sun. As per NASA, "Skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans." While many are witnessing the hybrid solar eclipse that is happening today, others took to Twitter to share stunning images and videos of the same.

Images of rare hybrid solar eclipse.(Twitter/@NegroniSwizzle)
Images of rare hybrid solar eclipse.(Twitter/@NegroniSwizzle)

Check out a few of them below:

According to NASA there are several types of eclipses- total, annular, hybrid, and partial. "In a total eclipse, the Moon entirely blocks the Sun allowing people in the eclipse's path to see the star's corona – outer atmosphere. Total eclipses are the only type where viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses. In an annular eclipse, the Moon perfectly lines up with the Sun but is farther away from the surface of Earth and does not fully cover the Sun's face. Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve. In partial eclipses, the Moon is not fully lined up with the Sun, only partially covering its bright face," wrote NASA on Instagram.

solar eclipse nasa twitter NASA + 2 more
