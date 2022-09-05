Pet dog ‘delays’ flight as pilot, staff can’t stop taking photos with it. Watch

For people who work on aeroplanes, it becomes quite an interesting adventure for them every single day to see who will be boarding their flight next. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral because of the passenger on an aeroplane, will definitely make you chuckle and keep watching it on loop. The video opens to show how a pet dog who happens to be as furry and big, as it is cute, boards a flight. One then gets to see, as the video progresses, that pretty much everyone on the flight - which includes the staff and the pilots, become distracted with this doggo.

The video then proceeds to show how people start taking photos of the dog and even posing with the munchkin. The pilot in the co-pilot have a gala time taking selfies with this adorably friendly creature in the cockpit itself. Through text inserts in this video, it becomes clear that this dog had probably delayed the flight that day. “What do you think?” reads the caption that accompanies this dog video. It has been shared on the page that is dedicated to this fur baby and has over 37,000 followers on it I look forward to photos and videos of the dog on the daily. The dog’s name happens to be Ritchie.

Watch it below:

Posted five days ago, this dog video has already received 12.68 lakh likes on it.

“The days we have pets as passengers are the best day! Specially when passengers let us take pictures of them!” posted an Instagram user. “He could delay me, I don’t mind,” shared another individual. “Love it,” posted a third.