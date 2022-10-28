Pet mom’s candid pictures of her dog leave people chuckling. Watch why

Pet parents love clicking random and candid pictures of their pet babies. When shared online, those images also leave people amused - and sometimes spark laughter too. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows the candid pictures of a dog taken by its pet mom. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a dog named Leo. The page bio hilariously describes that the pooch is “The dog with an attitude.” The video is shared with a simple but funny caption that reads, “Which photo is your fav?! Mine is definitely the last one hahaha.⁣”

The video opens to show a dog looking at the camera. A text insert on the video also reads, “I asked my mom if she ever took candid photos of me.” The video then goes on to show several pictures of the pooch being silly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. However, it is currently being re-shared across various social media platforms. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Leo can be derpy, goofy and my favorite diva,” posted an Instagram user. “I always laugh when I see him on my feed. He looks so mean with those piercing blue eyes. But I know he’s probably a cupcake!,” shared another. “The last foto!! Leo is so proud of himself,” expressed a third. “Oh, you also have a four-legged paper shredder?,” wrote a fourth.