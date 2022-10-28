Home / Trending / Pet mom’s candid pictures of her dog leave people chuckling. Watch why

Pet mom’s candid pictures of her dog leave people chuckling. Watch why

trending
Published on Oct 28, 2022 01:29 PM IST

The video of candid pictures of a pet dog taken by a pet mom was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the pet dog whose pictures were taken by its pet mom.(Instagram/@thedognamed.leo)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the pet dog whose pictures were taken by its pet mom.(Instagram/@thedognamed.leo)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love clicking random and candid pictures of their pet babies. When shared online, those images also leave people amused - and sometimes spark laughter too. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows the candid pictures of a dog taken by its pet mom. There is a chance that the video will leave you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a dog named Leo. The page bio hilariously describes that the pooch is “The dog with an attitude.” The video is shared with a simple but funny caption that reads, “Which photo is your fav?! Mine is definitely the last one hahaha.⁣”

The video opens to show a dog looking at the camera. A text insert on the video also reads, “I asked my mom if she ever took candid photos of me.” The video then goes on to show several pictures of the pooch being silly.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted last month. However, it is currently being re-shared across various social media platforms. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“Leo can be derpy, goofy and my favorite diva,” posted an Instagram user. “I always laugh when I see him on my feed. He looks so mean with those piercing blue eyes. But I know he’s probably a cupcake!,” shared another. “The last foto!! Leo is so proud of himself,” expressed a third. “Oh, you also have a four-legged paper shredder?,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog video viral video + 1 more
instagram dog video viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out