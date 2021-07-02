Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream,” this 1927 song can still bring a smile to your face if you are someone who loves eating the cold dessert. Turns out, the love for ice cream is not restricted to humans only as dogs love eating them too – or at least that is what this post about a dog named Dave suggests. Shared on Instagram, pictures of the pooch enjoying the tasty treat may make you crave for one too.

The video is shared on WeRateDogs’ page. “This is Dave. Dave loves ice cream. And we love Dave. 13/10,” reads the caption shared along with the pictures. The four pictures show Dave enjoying ice cream while looking absolutely cute.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many wrote how they also want to eat ice cream after seeing Dave enjoy it.

“I think what I love the most is that his name is Dave,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dave! You got a little bit on your lip…no, right there…up a little…you know what? You’re all good, Dave,” shared another. “He protecc, he attacc but mostly he loves ice cream as a snac,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

