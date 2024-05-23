 Police jeep enters AIIMS Rishikesh’s emergency ward to arrest sexual assault accused: Viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Police jeep enters AIIMS Rishikesh’s emergency ward to arrest sexual assault accused: Viral video

ByArfa Javaid
May 23, 2024 11:07 AM IST

The police car entered the emergency ward on the fourth floor of AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a nursing officer accused of sexually harassing a female doctor.

A video of a police jeep entering the emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh has gone viral on social media and has left people with questions. According to reports, the police drove the vehicle to the fourth floor of AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a suspect accused of sexual harassment.

Uttarakhand: A security guard inside AIIMS Rishikesh's emergency ward gesturing for the police vehicle to stop. (Screengrab)
Uttarakhand: A security guard inside AIIMS Rishikesh's emergency ward gesturing for the police vehicle to stop. (Screengrab)

Read| Bengaluru techie alleges sexual harassment by delivery agent: ‘He followed me into kitchen’

The 26-second-long clip, which is rapidly going viral on social media, shows the police car driving through a crowded emergency ward. As the car enters the emergency ward, security officials can be seen clearing the way for the SUV by pushing stretchers with patients out of the way. The car zooms past with several police officers sitting inside it. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when and where the video was taken.

Watch the video here:

According to a report by Hindustan, Sandeep Kumar Singh, the public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh, said he was unaware of how the police vehicle entered and exited the AIIMS premises. He said that further information will be provided after an investigation.

The outlet further reported that the AIIMS outpost in charge, Vinesh Kumar, explained that they followed the route shown by the AIIMS security guard. He questioned why it was an issue if they exited through the emergency ward.

Also Read| Woman in Bengaluru shares harrowing encounter, alleges man groped her near her house

The nursing officer, Satish Kumar, was detained by the police after a junior resident doctor accused him of molesting her on duty in the trauma surgery unit. He also sent her an obscene SMS, Times Now quoted Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Shankar Singh Bisht as saying to PTI.

The sexual harassment incident outraged resident doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh, who demanded the immediate termination of the nursing officer rather than just a suspension. They protested outside the Dean of Academics' office on Monday, raising slogans. Following their protest, a case was registered against the accused at Rishikesh Kotwali.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Police jeep enters AIIMS Rishikesh's emergency ward to arrest sexual assault accused: Viral video
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
