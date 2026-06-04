Pune woman breaks down ₹2.2 lakh monthly expenses, asks: ‘Are we overspending?’

A Pune woman has revealed that she and her family of three spend ₹2.2 lakh per month on average — despite the fact that they own an EV which doesn’t need petrol and they do most of their own cooking. Smriti Singh’s video sparked a discussion on Pune’s cost-of-living and lifestyle creeps. A Pune woman breaks down her family's monthly expenses. (Instagram/@beingmomofficial)

The Pune woman revealed that she and her husband both work and have a young son.

“We both work. We cook our own food. We don’t even spend on petrol because we have an EV. Even so, we end up spending ₹2.2 lakh per month. Let me tell you how,” Singh said in her now-viral Instagram video.

Breaking down expenses First up, a large chunk of their monthly income goes towards rent, for which they pay ₹28,000 per month.

Rent is not the biggest component of their expenses, though. Smriti Singh explained that since she works from home, she sends her son to daycare for four to five hours a day. For this, she pays ₹30,000 per month.

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

Groceries, including milk, take up another ₹20,000. Going out and eating at restaurants costs roughly ₹15,000.

Their internet bill is a modest ₹500, but electricity bill takes up ₹6,000 due to the heat in Pune.

The biggest expense Singh said that she and her husband spend approximately ₹3,000 per month ordering food from Zomato or Swiggy. They allocate roughly ₹10,000 per month for shopping, which also includes shopping for their son.

They employ a maid who takes ₹1,800 as salary.

Finally, Singh revealed the biggest expense — she and her husband pay ₹1.1 lakh per month as EMI for a flat.