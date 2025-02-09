Queensland school teacher identifies as cat, licks hand, hisses at students, calls herself ‘Miss Purr’

A teacher at Marsden State High School in Logan City, Queensland, has come under scrutiny for reportedly identifying herself as a cat during classroom sessions. According to multiple parents on social media, the teacher allegedly hissed at students, licked the back of her hand, and insisted they address her as “Miss Purr.” The teacher wears a cat ear headband to class.(X/@MarioNawfal)

Photos and short videos published by The Courier-Mail show the teacher standing in front of a classroom wearing a cat ear headband and a lanyard with the word "purr" on it.

One relative expressed outrage on Facebook, stating, "She forces the children to call her Miss Purr and cat screeches and growls when they don’t listen. She sits in class and licks her hands. It’s absolutely disgusting. Something needs to be done about this."

The same relative shared her confusion with The Courier-Mail, adding that she expected the school to be overwhelmed with complaints. "I myself would like answers; it all could be innocent, as I know a lot of kids can be overly dramatic," she admitted.

Another parent alleged that the teacher "made" her daughter "'purr' for a lolly," a claim that has added to the controversy.

Marsden State High School has yet to respond to these allegations, despite being contacted by media outlets.

Similar cases reported

This incident isn't isolated; similar unusual occurrences have surfaced globally. In the US, a school district in Michigan made headlines in 2022 after a rumour falsely claimed it provided litter boxes for students who identified as animals. Additionally, a teacher in the UK faced backlash for telling students to refer to her by a non-human title in protest of traditional classroom norms.

The ongoing situation at Marsden State High School raises questions about classroom dynamics, professional boundaries, and the role of educational authorities in maintaining appropriate environments for learning.

Also read: Eight OnlyFans models rent lavish Miami mansion, create ‘kinky’ content, earn ₹123 crore monthly