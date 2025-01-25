Radhika Merchant spotted enjoying a casual day out with friends at Jamnagar mall. Video

A video recently surfaced on social media featuring Radhika Merchant, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani, at Jamnagar Mall. The clip, shared on a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family, shows Radhika strolling through the mall with her friends, surrounded by several bodyguards. The video, which grabbed attention online, was captioned, “Radhika Ambani at Jamnagar Mall with her friends.” Radhika Merchant was spotted at Jamnagar Mall with friends in a viral video.(Instagram/ambani_update)

Watch the clip here:

(Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted holding hands after Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai. Watch)

A glimpse into Radhika Merchant’s life post-wedding

Radhika Merchant, who married Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in a grand ceremony last year, appears to be enjoying a casual outing. The video has drawn attention not only for the glimpse it offers into her personal life but also for the heavy security that often accompanies the Ambani family members.

Anant Ambani and Radhika tied the knot in a lavish affair on July 12, 2024. The wedding was a star-studded event, followed by a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony the next day, which was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his blessings to the newlyweds.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s family legacy

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani, a philanthropist and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, have made significant contributions to business and social welfare in India. Their three children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, are deeply involved in various ventures under the Reliance Group.

Akash Ambani has been serving as Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited since June 2022, while his twin sister Isha Ambani plays an integral role in the executive leadership of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant Ambani, the youngest, has recently become a director on multiple boards and launched the Vantara Wildlife Preservation Project, a sanctuary dedicated to the conservation of wildlife.

(Also read: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani accompany Mukesh Ambani for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch)

Expanding the Ambani family

The Ambani family's legacy extends beyond business with their children’s significant personal milestones. Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, and they have two children, Prithvi and Veda. Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, heir to the Piramal Group, and they are parents to twin daughters, Aadiya and Krishna.