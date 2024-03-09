Radhika Merchant's 'ekdam Krishna lage che' remark during anna seva gets a musical makeover

Radhika Marchant's 'ekdam Krishna lage che' remark to a little kid during the anna seva event, which was a part of her and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, got a musical makeover. While serving food to a kid, she shared a compliment and said that the child looked like Lord Krishna. Music composer Mayur Jumani turned that comment into a sweet song and it has won people over. The musician's creation also received a response from music producer Yashraj Mukhate. The image shows snippets from the music video made using Radhika Merchant's 'ekdam Krishna lage chee' remark. (Instagram/@mayurjumani)

"Can't get 'Ekdum Krishna Lage che' out of my head. Jamnagar universe ka hangover nahi utra abhi tak," Jumani wrote as he shared the video on Instagram.

The clip opens to show Radhia Marchant's remark. As the clip continues, the artist adds his musical twists to it.

Take a look at this video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated over 6.9 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. Many reacted to the video of the musician using heart emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this song?

Yashraj Mukhate reacted to the song and wrote, "Loved it".

Another Instagram user added, "This is the best version".

A third expressed, "That flute, OMG!". Expressing the same sentiment, another Instagram user commented, "This flute part is so beautiful".

While one person demanded a "longer version" of the song, another wrote, "Flute came out of the syllabus and surprised everyone".

Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchant's pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar. The event was attended by guests from across the country and the world.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, had his 'roka' ceremony with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, back in 2022.

The following year, in 2023, they had their formal engagement. From March 1 to 3, they hosted their pre-wedding festivities. The couple is set to tie the knot in July.