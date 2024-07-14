Rahul Gandhi spotted at pizzeria in viral video while Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding captivates internet

A video of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dining at a restaurant has captured the internet attention. The undated footage surfaced amid the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, leaving social media users wondering if the politician did not attend the star-studded celebrations in Mumbai. Rahul Gandhi was spotted at a pizzeria in Delhi in a viral video. (X)

Wearing a blue t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting across from someone, engaging in a lively conversation.

Watch the undated video here:

PM Modi attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the “Shubh Aashirwad” ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Saturday night at the Jio World Convention Centre. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, parents of the groom, personally welcomed the Prime Minister and escorted him to the stage. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant touched his feet as PM Modi blessed the newly-weds.

PM Modi was in Mumbai on Saturday for laying the foundation stone for multiple projects related to roads, railways, and ports, worth more than ₹29,400 crore.

Other politicians who attended Ambani wedding festivities

Among the political personalities who were present at the Ambani celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Samajwadi Party Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, along with his family, also attended the ceremony. The Yadavs had arrived in Mumbai on Friday for the grand wedding.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the wedding on Friday. BJP leader Smriti Irani, along with her husband, also attended the wedding ceremony. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi was spotted on the red carpet.

