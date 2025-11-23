Rain on one side, sunshine on the other: Bengaluru skies delight Delhi boy

A Bengaluru resident has praised the city’s striking weather in a viral video that captured rain and wind on one side and bright sunshine on the other. Kushal Pandey, a Delhi native who now lives in Bengaluru, said the national capital is no match for India’s tech hub when it comes to climate. Bengaluru's weather delights a 'Delhi boy' as his video goes viral (Instagram/@kushalpandeyy)

“You all, this is the view from my window,” Pandey said in his Instagram video, showing grey clouds dotting the sky and a rainbow adding colour to the skyline.

“Ah, Bangalore skies, you beauty. Delhi skies could never, and that’s coming from a Delhi boy,” Pandey said in his video. He also pointed out the stark contrast visible in the same frame, saying “By the way, it’s raining over there and it’s sunny this side.”

Delhi vs Bengaluru AQI

Pandey praised not just the weather and the beautiful skies of Bengaluru but also the city’s lack of air pollution. According to him, the AQI in Bengaluru was just 40 on the day he filmed the video — a stark contrast to the triple digit AQI that Delhi residents face every winter season.

“It is alarming what is happening to the rest of North India. Air Quality being 500+ is being treated as a joke. Some aren’t taking it seriously enough, ignoring the cause, and even going at length to run marathons to prove a god forsaken point, while some are just oblivious to the dangers of it. Either way we Indians up north are suffering. Jaago tax payers jaago,” he wrote on Instagram.

Divisive comments and a call for peace

The video drew polarising comments. While some chose to focus on the beauty of Bengaluru’s skyline, others made it a North vs South issue.

“Nice video! This is not an invitation for Delhi people to come down to Bangalore. Please fix your problems there,” one person wrote.

“Y'all come to Bangalore and pollute it and make it like Delhi,” another said.

Pandey addressed the criticism in the comments section. “Woah, this reel blew up, and has some serious comments against own fellow citizens, when the intention was to show a beautiful rainbow. If you’re a sane minded Kannadiga and Indian, you’d accept the infrastructure here is still sadly very poor among other issues. Nowhere near - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad. Unfortunately there is no 1 major city who has it all and it sad that we are busy fighting amongst ourselves instead of holding the respective elected governments accountable. Love & peace!” he said.