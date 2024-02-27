Ranveer Singh reacts after artist creates his multiple characters at the same time

An artist has shared a video of himself creating multiple pictures of actor Ranveer Singh simultaneously. In the video, posted on Instagram, the man joined an ongoing trend and wrote that he would continue his art if the actor replies to his video. The video reached the actor and he left an appreciative comment for the artist's work. The image shows an artist creating various sketches of Ranveer Singh at the same time. (Instagram/@paulsartgallery98)

Artist Paumil Khatri shared the Instagram video that opens to show a text insert that reads, “If Ranveer Singh comments on this video then only I’ll keep continuing my passion for art”. As his caption, he added, “Just in case if I delete my art account, I have an excuse to blame on Ranveer Singh”.

In the video, Khatri is seen sitting on the floor with a long canvas in front of him. He is also seen holding a device that can accommodate several pens at once. As the video goes on, he is seen drawing different pictures of Ranveer Singh at the same time. The clip ends with a closeup of the sketches he drew.

Take a look at this video of the artist:

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 7.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including one from Ranveer Singh. The actor wrote “Astonishing!” with a series of emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this artist’s work?

“Insane talent,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are truly blessed and talented. Keep going,” added another. “Excellent work,” posted a third. “Really amazing,” joined a fourth.

Paumil Khatri hails from Ahmedabad and regularly posts visuals of his paintings on Instagram. He has gifted his sketches to different Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, and Vidyut Jammwal.

What are your thoughts on this artist’s sketch of Ranveer Singh? Did the video leave you in awe?