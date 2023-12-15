Rare Nike shoes created for Spike Lee found in donation bin, now up for auction

A rare pair of Nike Air Jordan 3 shoes were discovered in a donation bin in the United States. These gold sneakers, made for American film director Spike Lee, are now up for auction at Sotheby’s with an estimated price of $15,000 to $20,000 ( ₹12-16 lakh). The current bid stands at $7,000, and the auction for this lot will close on December 18. Rare Nike Air Jordan 3 shoes worn by Spike Lee at the 2019 Academy Awards.( Sotheby’s)

Created by the renowned shoe designer Tinker Hatfield, Lee wore these at the 2019 Academy Awards. The auction house reported that the shoes were found by a participant in the bottom of a donation bin in the transitional shelter program at the Burnside Shelter. Since they were in good condition, the participant set them aside for the staff to examine.

Hatfield was informed of the donation and subsequently visited the Portland Rescue Mission. He brought extra design items, such as a replacement box and a framed design proof, which he signed.

The designer expressed his happiness to the Portland Rescue Mission Staff, saying, “I’m thrilled the shoes ended up here. It’s a happy ending to a really great project.”

The shoes, which were never made public, are made of premium leather and decorated in an eye-catching metallic gold masking over the Swoosh, elephant print, and tongue. They also have a black, white, and icy blue accent topped with a red liner. The heel has bespoke logos that portray Spike’s 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks production company and an oversized Jumpman logo.