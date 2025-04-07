Recruiter’s bizarre question about family stumps job seeker: 'How do I even answer this?'

A woman applying for a job was left confused after a recruitet asked her to define what family meant to her. Taking to Reddit, she shared the unusual question on the application form and asked the internet for help understanding the reason for such an absurd query by a recruiter. A job applicant was confused by a mandatory question about her definition of family. (Representational)

"So I am applying for accounting jobs and I came across this question during the application process. How do I even answer this? I am not sure if they’re asking personal or professional family. I'm pretty sure professional but I am unemployed. Been a stay-at-home mom for the past 3 years," she said, attaching a screenshot of the question.

The question read: "Tell us what "Family" means to you and how you currently invest time in your family." The question had an asterisk attached to it signifying that it was a mandatory question that had to be answered to move forward with her application submission.

Take a look at the post here:

"I feel like this question is just setting people who value their family or work-life balance for failure," she said.

Others on Reddit agreed that the question seems to target those who would value a balanced work life and personal life. "It means if you value your family at all, you don't stand a chance at hacking it with the work schedule here. Denied," said one of them.

Others suggested polite ways to deflect the question. "I will not answer questions that could lead to discrimination of protected classes. But I'm happy to answer questions related to my skills and qualifications for the job I'm applying for," one user suggested her to share as an answer.

“My work is my family. I love my team like I would love my children, if I would ever been so cruel enough as to abandon my work-family for so long as to have any," suggested a third user.